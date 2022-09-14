Swift language speeds standard library, reworks generics

Swift 5.7, the latest update of Apple’s Swift programming language, is now available, with usability improvements, a smaller and faster standard library, faster build and launch times, and a new generics implementation.

Unveiled September 12, Swift 5.7 offers language and standard library enhancements including a new shorthand syntax for common boilerplate code, including if let statements and multi-statement, closure-type annotations. The language’s developers also lifted long-standing language limitations to make generic programming more seamless, and they enhanced data race safety with new annotations and opt-in diagnostics. New language support and APIs are offered for string processing. Yet another language improvement is actor isolation in distributed environments.

For generics, the type checker’s generics implementation has been rewritten, providing improvements to performance and correctness. With certain configurations of protocols and associated types, type-checking time would increase exponentially in Swift 5.6 but now increases only linearly in Swift 5.7. Swift’s new generics implementation fixes many longtime bugs, mostly related to handling of complex same-type requirements, such as those on a collection’s SubSequence associated type, and code using the CaseIterable protocol, which defines the requirement, Self.Element == Self .

Swift binaries can be downloaded from swift.org. Other new features and improvements in Swift 5.7: