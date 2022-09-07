Welcome to one of our favorite – and most popular – episodes of our video series, Cloud N Clear. In this episode, Intel Corp Principal Engineer Josh Hilliker is joined by SADA’s CTO, Miles Ward. The two sat down to talk about all things public cloud, and how organizations can realize cost and performance improvements through Google Cloud. The duo discusses opportunities for organizations to solve for inefficiencies, performance, and improving customer experiences, and more, all without the need for radical software changes or re-architecture of existing systems.
Listen now:
Host: Miles Ward | CTO, SADA
Guest: Josh Hilliker | Principal Engineer, Intel Corporation
https://cloudnclear.libsyn.com/ep-126-intel-leverages-sada-partnership-to-help-customers-realize-best-in-class-cost-and-performance-on-google-cloud
