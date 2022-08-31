CodeSee launches enterprise plan with service maps

CodeSee is launching CodeSee Enterprise, a SaaS-based code visualization tool that aims to provide web developers with a Google Maps-like view into code workflow.

The company has provided a platform to detect services, visualize their connections to code, and automate repetitive tasks in the code review process, promising better onboarding, code reviews, compliance, and quality.

To be launched on August 31, CodeSee Enterprise offers the following features:

Automation capabilities that codify the knowledge of codebases typically passed around verbally from developer to developer or maintained in documentation. Automations watch as code changes and before those changes are merged, assign the right team to review and alert developers with context-specific warnings, checklists, security rules, or compliance mandates.

A way to visualize services throughout the organization and connections between those services, their APIs, and any third-party APIs they integrate with. Each element can be linked to the underlying code. Every connection between services is detected automatically, visualized, and linked to the code, allowing developers to confidently make changes across services.

An additional suite of governance features for business and enterprise tiers, to enforce SSO (single sign-on) organization-wide, disable public maps, and allow only users with approved domains to join.

An on-premises option that brings code visibility behind the firewalls of the largest organizations.

CodeSee provides a free trial of its technology via its website. CodeSee Enterprise currently works only with the Microsoft Visual Studio Code editor, although there are plans to support additional development environments including Visual Studio and Eclipse. Automations in CodeSee are language-agnostic, while dependency maps work only with JavaScript, TypeScript, Java, Python, Go, and Rust.

CodeSee monitors each user’s repo and uses proprietary static analysis and distributed tracing technology to visualize services and map their connections to code. CodeSee currently works with GitHub repos. The company plans to support additional code hosting platforms eventually.