Tech job market is up this year

Although Google and Oracle have been in the headlines lately for layoffs or the likelihood thereof, the tech job market actually has looked bright for most of 2022 but began to slip in June, according to a report from tech career site Dice.
Released August 23, the Dice Tech Job Report for the first half of 2022 found that tech job postings for the first five months of the year grew compared to last year, with June representing the first month-to-month decline in tech jobs since September 2022. Dice based its findings on an analysis of 3 million tech job postings from January to June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Key takeaways from the report:
- Demand for tech talent continues to grow, with the number of job postings growing 45% since the beginning of the year and increasing 52% compared to the first half of 2021. A hiring spike in May was followed by the first month-to-month decline this year (17% in June).
- Employers want technologists with data-related skills. Dice’s most recent tech salary report found that expertise in data storage and processing tools such as Hadoop, HANA, and platform as a service (PaaS) can translate to superior compensation. Also, SQL, Python, and AWS saw growth in job postings.
- Those with skills to build and maintain tech stacks and databases, such as SQL and automation, have a great shot at landing a job anywhere. Key to this is keeping skills up to date.
- Of the top 50 employers of tech talent, 96% increased hiring in the first half of 2022, year over year.
- Technologists’ preference for remote and hybrid work persists.
- Traditional tech hubs such as New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco continue to lead in tech job postings.