Tech job market is up this year

Although Google and Oracle have been in the headlines lately for layoffs or the likelihood thereof, the tech job market actually has looked bright for most of 2022 but began to slip in June, according to a report from tech career site Dice.

Released August 23, the Dice Tech Job Report for the first half of 2022 found that tech job postings for the first five months of the year grew compared to last year, with June representing the first month-to-month decline in tech jobs since September 2022. Dice based its findings on an analysis of 3 million tech job postings from January to June 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Key takeaways from the report: