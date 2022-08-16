Android 13 brings themed app icons, security tweaks

Android 13, the latest version of Google’s popular mobile OS, has arrived, with new features for developers such as themed app icons, per-app language preferences, and better text support. The release also brings new privacy and security capabilities.

Source code for Android 13 was pushed to the Android Open Source Project on August 15.

Android 13 extends Material You dynamic color to all app icons, giving users the ability to opt into icons that inherit the tint of their wallpaper and other theme preferences. For apps to the support this capability, developers need to supply a monochromatic app icon and a tweak to the adaptive icon XML.

Also in Android 13, text and language improvements have been made to enable a more polished experience, with features such as faster hyphenation, improved line heights for non-latin scripts, and improved text wrapping for Japanese. New text conversion APIs speed up searching and autocompletion when using phonetic lettering input for languages such as Chinese and Japanese.

Other new capabilities and improvements in Android 13: