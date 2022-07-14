StarRocks launches managed DBaaS for real-time analytics

StarRocks is launching its first managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) option, underpinned by the open source Apache Doris project.

The new cloud-native StarRocks Cloud service will offer a fully-managed version of the StarRocks SQL-compatible massively parallel processing (MPP) data warehouse, mostly targeting online transaction processing (OLAP) workloads. The company claims that it can return queries faster and at a lower cost than existing options.

Founded in May 2020 by a group of employees from the Chinese search giant Baidu, the company has raised more than $60 million in venture capital to date, including a $40 million in Series B financing back in February 2021.

“The managed service will help us compete with the likes of ClickHouse and Apache Druid in the North American market, where these options are popular,” Li Kang, vice president of strategy at StarRocks said.

StarRocks Cloud will be priced on a pay-as-you-go model based on data and compute consumption levels, with prepaid enterprise pricing also available.

The software-as-a-service product can integrate with existing data infrastructure, the company said, and will become generally available on the AWS cloud platform in the third quarter of this year, shortly followed by Google Cloud Platform.