GitHub Enterprise Server adds code security, automation features

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.5, the latest version of GitHub’s software for hosting and managing repositories on private servers, introduces new code security features, new automation capabilities, and access to the GitHub Container Registry, which is now available in public beta.

Generally available May 31, GitHub Enterprise Server 3.5 is accessible from the GitHub Enterprise website. With this release, access to the GitHub Container Registry can be enabled from the management console. Developers can configure fine-grained permissions control for containers and internal visibility settings for containers within organizations in addition to Private and Public. Also, data can be shared at the organization level, decreasing storage and bandwidth requirements. Developers also can securely access containers from workflows using the GITHUB_TOKEN.

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.5 takes full advantage of Dependabot automated dependency updates. Dependabot consists of three services: alerts, to alert users when vulnerabilities are detected in dependencies; security updates, to upgrade a dependency to a patched version when a vulnerability is detected by opening a pull request in a repo; and version updates, to keep all dependencies up-to-date and decrease exposure to vulnerabilities.

Other capabilities in GitHub Enterprise Server 3.5 include: