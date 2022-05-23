Red Hat ditches CodeReady name for dev environments

Red Hat has unveiled new versions of its in-browser and local development environments geared to work with the OpenShift Kubernetes platform.

Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3 is the renamed, repackaged Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, while Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 is the new name for Red Hat CodeReady Containers.

OpenShift Dev Spaces uses OpenShift and containers to provide development and IT teams with a consistent development environment. Version 3 features the new DevWorkspace engine, replacing the CodeReady Workspaces Java REST service with a Kubernetes controller that runs behind the kube-apiserver for better scalability and high availability. Also featured in this version is a universal API. The development team cited a simpler design achieved by decoupling the Dev Spaces workspace engine from the developer’s IDE and server-side components.

Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 provides developers a way to build OpenShift clusters on their desktop while emulating the cloud development environment locally. Designed to run on a local computer, OpenShift Local simplifies testing and setup and provides tools for building container-based applications, Red Hat said. Presets let developers select either the default local OpenShift bundle or Podman for a more-focused container runtime that minimizes development setup. The new version also features slimmer binaries, made possible by decoupling the OpenShift machine bundle for the command-line tool download. Developers gain the flexibility to choose alternate bundles to fit their specific project. A new system tray provides more consistency across different operating systems.

Red Hat also cited other tools improvements during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 announcements on May 18: