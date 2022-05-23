Red Hat ditches CodeReady name for dev environments

Red Hat has unveiled new versions of its in-browser and local development environments geared to work with the OpenShift Kubernetes platform.
Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces 3 is the renamed, repackaged Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces, while Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 is the new name for Red Hat CodeReady Containers.
OpenShift Dev Spaces uses OpenShift and containers to provide development and IT teams with a consistent development environment. Version 3 features the new DevWorkspace engine, replacing the CodeReady Workspaces Java REST service with a Kubernetes controller that runs behind the
kube-apiserver for better scalability and high availability. Also featured in this version is a universal API. The development team cited a simpler design achieved by decoupling the Dev Spaces workspace engine from the developer’s IDE and server-side components.
Red Hat OpenShift Local 2 provides developers a way to build OpenShift clusters on their desktop while emulating the cloud development environment locally. Designed to run on a local computer, OpenShift Local simplifies testing and setup and provides tools for building container-based applications, Red Hat said. Presets let developers select either the default local OpenShift bundle or Podman for a more-focused container runtime that minimizes development setup. The new version also features slimmer binaries, made possible by decoupling the OpenShift machine bundle for the command-line tool download. Developers gain the flexibility to choose alternate bundles to fit their specific project. A new system tray provides more consistency across different operating systems.
Red Hat also cited other tools improvements during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 announcements on May 18:
- Docker Desktop has a new extension, in a preview release stage, enabling users to deploy a container image to OpenShift.
- Tekton Chains lets OpenShift Pipelines provide built-in image-signing capabilities to enhance application delivery.
- The Shipwright framework for building container images for Kubernetes now has volume support, a wider range of options, and the ability to build custom images from the local directory.
- The odo 3.0 CLI tool for deploying applications on OpenShift and Kubernetes has been updated, focused on guided on-boarding, the outer loop developer experience, and devfile adoption for consistency across the portfolio.
- The latest release of OpenShift GitOps, for managing OpenShift clusters, includes Argo CD 2.3, for new sync and diff strategies and improvements to the UI and performance.
- Devfile, a Kubernetes-native API, now is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.
- Knative/Serverless functions tools enable developers leveraging Visual Studio Code editor and the IntelliJ IDE to deploy serverless applications.