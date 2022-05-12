Jetpack Compose 1.2 packs text improvements

Jetpack Compose 1.2, Google’s toolkit for building native Android UIs, is now available as a beta release. Highlights of the update include text improvements such as font padding and downloadable fonts.

With downloadable fonts, app developers gain new APIs to access Google Fonts asynchronously and to define fallback fonts without a complex setup. Benefits include smaller APK sizes and improved system health, Google said, because multiple apps can share the same font through a provider.

Addressing a top-voted bug in the Android issue tracker, Jetpack Compose 1.2 makes includeFontPadding a customizable parameter. Google recommends setting this value to false , which will enable more precise alignment of text within layouts. The plan is to make false the default value in a future release.

The Jetpack Compose 1.2 beta, introduced May 11, can be accessed from the Android developers website. The Jetpack Compose 1.0 production release was published last July.

Other improvements in Jetpack Compose 1.2 include: