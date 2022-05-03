JetBrains IDEs connect with Gitpod for cloud-based development

Users of JetBrains IDEs now can do remote development in the cloud via the Gitpod platform.

Through an integration between Gitpod and JetBrains announced April 27, developers can access source code hosted in ephemeral development environments from JetBrains IDEs running in the cloud. Language processing occurs in the Gitpod environment. This is done via an integration between Gitpod and JetBrains Gateway, JetBrains’ remote development application now in a beta stage. Developers can access JetBrains Gateway to get started with linking Gitpod and JetBrains IDEs.

Gitpod provides an open source orchestration and provisioning platform for automated developer environments. JetBrains Gateway is a standalone app that connects to a remote server via SSH, installs an IDE as a back-end service, and opens a project hosted on a remote machine. JetBrains Gateway then launches the JetBrains Client, a thin client that connects to the IDE back-end service. The developer’s project will be presented as if it were running locally.

JetBrains IDEs can be used including IntelliJ IDEA for Java, PyCharm for Python, GoLand for the Go language, and PhpStorm for PHP.