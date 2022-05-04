Pulumi extends infrastructure as code support for Java and YAML

Infrastructure as code vendor Pulumi is adding support for Java and YAML, as it looks to allow software developers to use any programming language to provision and manage infrastructure.

The core open source Pulumi infrastructure as code SDK allows developers to provision and maintain infrastructure using their programming language of choice, rather than wrestling with domain-specific languages like Bicep, or managing Kubernetes environments using YAML.

Now developers can provision and manage infrastructure with Pulumi using all JVM languages—Java, Scala, Clojure, Groovy, Kotlin—as well as .NET, C#, F#, PowerShell, Node.js, JavaScript, Go, and Python.

“With any language, we tend to wait until demand is deafening and we reached that stage with Java over the last year,” Pulumi cofounder and CEO Joe Duffy told InfoWorld. “As we see more enterprise adoption of Pulumi, the Java question comes up more and more.”

Pulumi also announced support for the much-maligned Kubernetes programming language YAML.

“We wanted to give people a simpler option to adopt YAML,” Duffy said. “You hit a limit with YAML very quickly. Our approach is to bet on an industry standard to keep simple things simple and hard things possible. Customers can write in Go and consume in YAML, for example. And once you hit the wall, you can eject using Pulumi convert to switch to Python or any other language.”

The Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform now provides developers with reusable multi-language components across all of these languages, as well as secrets management, CI/CD integrations, policy as code, and the Pulumi Registry. Pulumi also launched a Business Critical edition of its platform earlier this year for enterprise customers with highly specific requirements.

In addition, Pulumi is open sourcing CrossCode, a common translation layer between the language a developer wants to use and the infrastructure code deployed. “CrossCode is our secret sauce,” Duffy said. “It’s the open source secret to how we can bring new languages to the platform.”

Finally, Pulumi is adding 30 new reusable packages, including support for Oracle Cloud, Databricks, and EventStore.