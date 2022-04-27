Google Cloud sales chief Rob Enslin is leaving for UiPath

Google Cloud is losing its most senior sales executive, Rob Enslin, at a time when it is investing heavily to close the gap between itself and public cloud rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Enslin joined Google Cloud as president of cloud sales from German software company SAP in April 2019. He was one of the first major hires of the new CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, as the cloud division set itself ambitious goals to close the market share gap with Microsoft and AWS.

In that role he oversaw the tripling of Google’s customer-facing workforce, including aggressive global expansion. He has also been credited with growing Google Cloud’s SAP business by convincing enterprise customers to migrate their SAP workloads onto its infrastructure. His departure is part of a broader reorganization of the sales and customer success structure at Google Cloud, according to reporting by Protocol.

Enslin is leaving to join the robotic process automation vendor UiPath as co-CEO alongside founder Daniel Dines from May 16.

“I’m bringing Rob on as my partner as we focus on growth at scale and building a company that reimagines how business is done,” Dines said in a statement. “Rob brings the right balance of experience and skills to scale our operations, allowing me to focus on our company culture, vision, and product innovation, areas I am passionate about—and that bring considerable value to our employees and customers.”

Google Cloud announced strong quarterly results yesterday, with revenue up 44% to $5.8 billion to start the financial year, at an operating loss of $931 million. The vendor also stated that it would continue to invest heavily in data centers, real estate, and engineering and sales headcount within its cloud division.