AWS Amplify adds visual development tool

Amazon Web Services has unveiled AWS Amplify Studio, a visual interface intended to simplify front-end and back-end development for web and mobile applications.

The point-and-click visual development environment extends the AWS Amplify tool set for building web and mobile apps, allowing developers to visually build back ends and front ends and incorporate AWS services such as authentication, real-time data, and file storage. With Amplify Studio, developers can build complete apps in hours, according to AWS. For the front end, developers can draw on dozens of pre-built React UI components and can customize components.

Developers can get started with AWS Amplify Studio via the product website. Amplify Studio had been in a preview phase since December. The generally available version adds features such as support for UI event handlers, component theming, and improvements in extending and customizing generated components. Integration with the Figma design platform allows developers and designers to collaborate on app UIs. Developers can pull new component designs from Figma into their application in Amplify Studio.

Developers also can leverage AWS Amplify Hosting Services, a CI/CD platform for web apps.