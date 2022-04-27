Low-code toolkit extends Salesforce platform to Slack apps

Salesforce and Slack are introducing Salesforce Platform for Slack, a low-code toolkit that allows Salesforce developers to build Slack apps that leverage apps, data, and automation directly from the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Salesforce Platform for Slack allows developers to draw on existing Salesforce development skills to build for Slack, taking advantage of Salesforce authentication, UI definitions, automation, and the Apex programming language. Announced April 27, the toolkit lets developers build apps to connect people across the business to produce “digital HQs,” Salesforce and Slack said.

Salesforce Platform for Slack introduces the following new components and integrations:

Flow in Slack connects Salesforce Flow process automation with actions in Slack. In a low-code manner, workflows can be made in Salesforce that create a channel in Slack for collaboration.

Apex SDK for Slack allows developers to connect Apex code built in Salesforce to Slack’s UI framework. Apex applications can be brought to Slack.

Three Slack integrations for Salesforce Customer 360, being launched in open beta, are due to be production-ready this summer. These include Sales Cloud for Slack, for managing sales data; Service Cloud for Slack, for customer case resolution; and Marketing Cloud for Slack, for optimizing journey planning and aligning B2B sales and marketing teams.

Salesforce announced its acquisition of Slack for $27.7 billion in late-2020 and completed the transaction last year.