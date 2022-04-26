Go language satisfaction is off the charts

While developer satisfaction with the Google-developed Go language has remained very high, barriers to usage remain, including lack of critical libraries, language features, and infrastructure, according to the results of the Go Developer Survey 2021, which were released last week. The survey was conducted last fall.

Satisfaction with Go was at 92% during the past year, consistent with the previous year’s survey. Among the developers surveyed who did not use the language for a particular project, Go’s lack of features was cited by 39%. Go’s lack of libraries was cited by 34%. But the most commonly cited missing feature cited was generics, which was officially introduced in Go 1.18 in March, after the survey was taken.

The Go Developer Survey 2021 was taken between October 26 and November 16, 2021, and solicited 11,840 responses, the largest turnout in the survey’s six years. In other findings: