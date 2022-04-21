Amazon Web Services adds ML-powered analysis for serverless apps

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled Amazon DevOps Guru for Serverless, a service that uses machine learning to improve the operational availability and performance of AWS Lambda serverless applications.

Introduced April 21, the AWS Lambda support is a new feature of the Amazon DevOps Guru service for monitoring application behaviors. Amazon DevOps Guru is also available for all Amazon Relational Database Services.

Amazon DevOps Guru uses machine learning models informed by years of AWS and Amazon.com operations to help developers improve application performance. Developers using AWS Lambda can use the service to automatically detect anomalous behavior at the function level and use ML-powered recommendations to remediate any found issues. Problems can be detected such as underutilization of memory or low-provisioned concurrency.

When an issue is detected, Amazon DevOps Guru for Severless displays findings in the Devops Guru console and sends notifications via Amazon EventBridge or Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS). To get started, developers can navigate the DevOps Guru console to enable the service for Lambda-based applications, other supported resources, or an entire account.

Specific operational issues and proactive insights available from Amazon DevOps Guru include: