JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA adds dependency analyzer

JetBrains has added a Dependency Analyzer to its IntelliJ Idea Java IDE, a new feature that helps with dependency management and conflict resolution. Security also is a focus in the latest upgrade to the IDE.
The Dependency Analyzer is included in version 2022.1 of IntelliJ IDEA, published April 11, as this year’s first major release of the flagship Java IDE. Dependency Analyzer provides information about all Maven and Gradle dependencies used in a project, helping developers detect and resolve conflicting dependencies, filter out duplicate dependencies, and navigate across dependencies to correct build configurations.
IntelliJ IDEA can be downloaded from the JetBrains website or updated directly within the IDE itself. Other capabilities highlighted in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1:
- In the Ultimate version of the IDE, Maven and Gradle dependences are detected that are considered vulnerable and fixes are suggested where available. This is done via Checkmarx Software Composition Analysis, which is bundled in the IDE through the Package Checker plugin.
- The Notifications tool window provides a new way to retrieve and store notifications from the IDE. This tool replaces the Event Log instance.
- The Markdown editor has been improved, allowing developers to run commands directly from the file using the Run icon on the gutter and to copy code blocks using the Copy code snippet.
- An updated New Project Wizard makes it easier to launch new projects of any scale. The Maven Archetype project generator has been enhanced with search-as-you-type functionality when browsing archetypes and with the ability to manage an archetype catalog during module creation.
- Code Vision inlay hints has been updated with Code Author hints, enabled by default to provide insights about code within the editor.
- The Structural Search and Replace dialog was redesigned, with the intent of offering an easy way to browse templates and a more-convenient UI.
- Java 18 capabilities are supported.
- IDE performance with the Kotlin language has been improved. And Kotlin 1.6.20 is supported.
- Code completion for the Groovy language has been improved.
- For Kubernetes, resources loaded from the cluster path now can be modified from the editor tab.
- Docker’s UI in the Services tool window has been updated. A makeover has been implemented for containers, images, networks, and volumes.