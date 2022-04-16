JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA adds dependency analyzer

JetBrains has added a Dependency Analyzer to its IntelliJ Idea Java IDE, a new feature that helps with dependency management and conflict resolution. Security also is a focus in the latest upgrade to the IDE.

The Dependency Analyzer is included in version 2022.1 of IntelliJ IDEA, published April 11, as this year’s first major release of the flagship Java IDE. Dependency Analyzer provides information about all Maven and Gradle dependencies used in a project, helping developers detect and resolve conflicting dependencies, filter out duplicate dependencies, and navigate across dependencies to correct build configurations.

IntelliJ IDEA can be downloaded from the JetBrains website or updated directly within the IDE itself. Other capabilities highlighted in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.1: