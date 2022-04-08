Redwood web framework hits 1.0 release milestone

Redwood, an opinionated, full-stack JavaScript/TypeScript web framework for deploying on Jamstack, has reached its 1.0 production release status.

Source code for Redwood 1.0, unveiled April 4, is accessible on GitHub. Also known as RedwoodJS, the framework leverages capabilities from multiple technologies, including the React, GraphQL, TypeScript, the Jest testing framework, and the Storybook UI component builder.

A Redwood app is a React front end communicating with a custom GraphQL API, with the API using the Prisma object-relational mapper. By making a lot of decisions for the user, the opinionated Redwood framework promises to free up developers to focus on specializing their applications.

Redwood was co-founded by GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner. Jamstack-style development is offered for both serverless and traditional infrastructure. Integrated features in Redwood are intended to enable faster, iterative workflows in which developers catch bugs earlier and more often, deploy more quickly, and scale development when ready.

Redwood 1.0 features include: