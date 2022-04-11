Over the years, many developers found that they could speed up their sites by storing static bits on Cloudflare’s content delivery network, spread out across hundreds of locations close to users throughout the world. Everything is faster using data stored on the edge of the internet. Lately, Cloudflare has been opening the doors to this vast network so anyone can do much more than store some static HTML in Cloudflare’s boxes. Now you can run your own code on the edges of the internet, as near as possible to the customers.

The Cloudflare Workers are blocks of JavaScript, Rust, C, or C++ that can execute in all of these nodes whenever they’re called up by a local user. Scaling happens naturally. If your code needs to store information, Cloudflare is also beta testing its R2 object storage, which sports an Amazon S3 API so your data can live near the customers who use it. In all, Cloudflare is one of the most cost-competitive approaches for bringing simple computational resources to everyone.

— Peter Wayner