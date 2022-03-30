WSO2 launches low-code, cloud-native PaaS for API development

WSO2 has made Choreo, a platform as a-service (PaaS) for quickly building APIs, services, and integrations, generally available. The production-ready version of the platform, which runs on Microsoft Azure, was released on March 30.

Developers can sign up for Choreo at wso2.com. Positioned as a low-code environment for professional developers of cloud-native APIs, integrations, and microservices, Choreo leverages the open source, cloud-native Ballerina language, AI-assisted development, and deep observability.

Developers can build API-driven business logic, which can be re-used. WSO2 stressed that Choreo, which runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, moves developers from ideas to production in hours, not weeks. Since being offered as a beta release last June, Choreo has added integration with Microsoft’s popular Visual Studio Code source code editor. Developers can use VS Code within a browser while working within Choreo for a graphical, low-code editing experience. A new Choreo marketplace enables discovery and reuse of APIs and services.

Key benefits of Choreo cited by WSO2 include:

Developers of varying skill levels can build apps using graphical flow diagrams and code views side-by-side with round-trip synchronization. AI-assisted development enables greater productivity and faster time to market, with developers able to focus on building core logic.

Simplified devops and deployment, with built-in CI/CD and observability for deploying applications on Kubernetes.

Security and governance by default. An API gateway provides rate limiting, authentication, and encryption for messages. API lifecycle management is offered, as well.

Also featured as part of Choreo’s general availability is enhanced GitHub integration for collaborative code development. Code created in Choreo is stored in a private GitHub repository, exclusive for each component. Identity access management, security, and governance capabilities from WSO2’s Asgardeo IDaaS (identity as a service) enables personalized digital experiences. Choreo already has been used by nearly 10,000 developers worldwide, WSO2 said