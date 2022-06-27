ECMAScript 2022 blesses class elements, top-level await

Next version of JavaScript standard gains formal approval, while the new capabilities are already supported by browsers.

ECMAScript 2022, the next update to the official standard behind JavaScript, has been formally approved, with new capabilities ranging from class elements to a top-level await capability.

The ECMAScript 2022 specification was approved by ECMA International on June 22. But the features already are available in most browsers, said Robert Palmer, co-chair of the TC39 committee that shepherds the standard, in March. Feature availability in JavaScript engines is more relevant to developers than appearance in the actual specification, Palmer said.

