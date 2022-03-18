Deno gets faster Rust calls

Faster calls into Rust are highlighted in the latest version of the Deno secure JavaScript/TypeScript runtime, improving performance.

The Rust enhancement pertains to communication between the Google V8 JavaScript engine leveraged by Deno and the rest of the runtime, which was written in the Rust language. With Deno 1.20, announced March 17, proponents have optimized the communication layer to be as much as 60% quicker, leveraging Rust procedural macros to generate optimized bindings for V8 from existing Rust code. The macro optimizes away deserialization of unused arguments, speeds up metric collection, and provides a base for future integration with the V8 Fast API to further boost performance between JavaScript and Rust.

Those with Deno already installed can upgrade by running the following:

deno upgrade

Other installation instructions can be found at deno.land. Elsewhere in Deno 1.20: