15 star founders of high-flying open source projects

Linus Torvalds is a giant of open source. And the story of how he created Linux as a student (Just For Fun, as the title of his book would have it), and then ruled (somewhat grumpily) over the community that developed the Linux kernel, epitomizes the hacker spirit of the early open source movement.

But open source has undeniably changed: It’s been embraced by the corporate world, and that’s transformed both businesses and the open source community. Today’s most influential open source projects are more likely to emerge from collaborative processes within big companies than from lone gunmen. But because they’re open source, the projects end up helping the whole community—and their creators often move on to reap the benefits of their newly raised profile.

Let’s take a look at the innovators behind some of today’s most important open source projects.