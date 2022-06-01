JDK 19: The new features in Java 19

Java Development Kit 19, due this September, has just had a seventh feature proposed for it: structured concurrency, to simplify multithreaded programming. Structured concurrency joins six previous features including record patterns, a preview of a foreign function and memory API, and support for the open source Linux/RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).

JDK 19, or simply Java 19, potentially could host a vast number of features, ranging from universal generics to value objects, according to plans underway for enhancing Java. JDK 19 would follow JDK 18, which arrived March 22. Standard Java is on a six-month release cadence.

OpenJDK's developers have published an official release schedule for JDK 19, which has it arriving September 20 as a production release, preceded by rampdown phases June 9 and July 21, and release candidates to be published August 11 and August 25.

Early access builds of JDK 19 can be accessed from jdk.java.net/19. Proposed JDK 19 features include:

Structured concurrency, in an incubator phase, is intended to simplify multithreaded programming through a structured concurrency library. This concurrency treats multiple tasks running in different threads as a single unit of work, to streamline error handling and cancellation. Reliability and observability are improved.

A preview of record patterns, to deconstruct record values. Record patterns and type patterns can be nested to enable a declarative, powerful, and composable form of data navigation and processing. Goals of the proposal include extending pattern matching to express more sophisticated, composable data queries while not changing the syntax or semantics of type patterns. This proposal builds on pattern matching for instanceof , delivered in JDK 16 in March 2021. Future plans may call for record patterns to be extended with capabilities such as array patterns and vararg patterns. Record patterns is part of Project Amber, an effort to explore and incubate smaller, productivity-oriented Java features.

A preview of virtual threads, which are lightweight threads that dramatically reduce the effort of writing, maintaining, and observing high-throughput, concurrent applications. Goals include enabling server applications written in the simple thread-per-request style to scale with near-optimal hardware utilization, enabling existing code that uses the java.lang Thread API to adopt virtual threads with minimal change, and enable troubleshooting, debugging, and profiling of virtual threads with existing JDK tools. It is not a goal of this proposal to change the basic concurrency model in Java or offer a new data parallelism construct in either the Java language or Java libraries. Nor is it a goal to remove the traditional implementation of threads or to silently migrate existing applications to use virtual threads.

Improvements to the API proposed for JDK 19 include enhancements to load and store vectors to and from MemorySegments , as defined by the Foreign Function and Memory API preview. JDK 19 would also add two cross-lane vector operations, compress and expand, together with a complementary vector mask compress operation. The compress vector operation maps lanes of a source vector, selected by a mask, to a destination vector in lane order, while the expand operation does the inverse. The compress operation is useful in filtering query results.

In another addition to the vector API, bitwise integral lanewise operations would be expanded, including operations such counting the number of one bits, reversing the order of bits, and compressing and expanding bits. Goals of the API included being clear and concise, platform-agnostic, having reliable runtime and compilation performance on x64 and AArch64 architectures, and enabling "graceful" degradation, for situations in which a vector computation cannot be fully expressed at runtime as a sequence of vector operations.

The port would support the following HotSpot VM options: the template interpreter, C1 (client) JIT compiler, C2 (server) JIT compiler, and all current mainline garbage collectors including ZGC and Shenandoah. The actual porting is nearly complete; the focus of the JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) is integration of the port into the JDK mainline repository.

Like JDK 18, JDK 19 is due to be a short-term release, with only six months of top-level, Premier support.

The preceding release, JDK 17, was a Long Term Support (LTS) release, with several years of support. It arrived September 14, 2021.