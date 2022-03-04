Visual Studio Code 1.65 overhauls editor history navigation

Visual Studio Code 1.65, the latest release of Microsoft’s popular source code editor, brings improvements to editor history navigation as well as enhancements to debugging and audio cues.

Editor history navigation was rewritten to address feature requests. A new setting, workbench.editor.navigationScope , allows users to scope editor history to just the active editor group or a specific editor. Also, editor groups now are taken into account when navigating the editor history. New commands allows users to navigate edit or navigation locations. Developers also can navigate between cells selected in any notebook. The editor history navigation feature has driven popular commands, such as Go Back and Go Forward.

Elsewhere in VS Code 1.65, the generic debugger now can show a button for the user to fetch the variable value on demand. This is available for debug extensions supporting the new “lazy” variable feature.

Published March 3, Visual Studio Code 1.65 can be downloaded for Linux, Windows, and Mac via the Visual Studio Code website. The preview of VS Code for the Web can be accessed at vscode.dev.

Other new features and improvements in Visual Studio Code 1.65: