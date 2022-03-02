Review: Creatio 8.0 Atlas shoulders no-code CRM

Creatio, previously called bpm’online, is billed as “one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom.” Creatio combines a studio for building BPM (business process management) workflows, designing user interfaces, and managing Creatio apps with CRM capabilities for sales, marketing, and service. It also provides prebuilt industry-specific BPM workflows and a collection of applications, templates, and connectors.

Creatio apps can run in the browser or on mobile devices, and the Creatio servers can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

Creatio competes fairly directly with Salesforce, HubSpot, Oracle, and Microsoft. It also competes with varying levels of overlap with the roughly 400 low-code/no-code products on the market, but especially with the ones with BPM capabilities. Creatio has more than 700 partners around the world and offers up to 50% margins to partners.

IDG The major functional parts of Creatio are listed across the top. The BPM workflow shown is for front office product verification.

Creatio capabilities