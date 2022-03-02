Review: Creatio 8.0 Atlas shoulders no-code CRM

Creatio 8.0 Atlas is a competent no-code development environment, with good CRM capabilities for sales, marketing, and service, and good BPM capabilities.

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Review: Creatio 8.0 Atlas shoulders no-code CRM
Gustavo Trapp
At a Glance

Creatio, previously called bpm’online, is billed as “one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom.” Creatio combines a studio for building BPM (business process management) workflows, designing user interfaces, and managing Creatio apps with CRM capabilities for sales, marketing, and service. It also provides prebuilt industry-specific BPM workflows and a collection of applications, templates, and connectors.

Creatio apps can run in the browser or on mobile devices, and the Creatio servers can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

Creatio competes fairly directly with Salesforce, HubSpot, Oracle, and Microsoft. It also competes with varying levels of overlap with the roughly 400 low-code/no-code products on the market, but especially with the ones with BPM capabilities. Creatio has more than 700 partners around the world and offers up to 50% margins to partners.

creatio 8 atlas 01 IDG

The major functional parts of Creatio are listed across the top. The BPM workflow shown is for front office product verification.

Creatio capabilities

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

How to choose a low-code development platform