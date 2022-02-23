Deno 1.19 extends web streams support

Deno 1.19, the latest version of the secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript, extends web stream support and introduces a
deno vendor subcommand for “vendoring” dependencies.
In Deno 1.19, unveiled February 17, files, network sockets, and stdio now are native web streams. With this feature, the
Deno.FsFile and
Deno.Conn interfaces have
readable and
writable properties of type
ReadableStream and
WritableStream respectively. This allows them to integrate nicely with other web APIs that use web streams, according to release notes.
With all Deno APIs now supporting web streams out of the box, including the native HTTP server, composing APIs together is now simple, Deno’s developers said. Also being added in release 1.19 are new built-in transformers,
CompressionStream and
DeCompressionStream. This web standard API lets developers compress and decompress data in multiple file formats, currently
gzip and
deflate. The API already is in Chrome and will soon be in other browsers, release notes said.
For developers who would like to vendor their Deno application’s dependencies in their code repositories, the
deno vendor subcommand can be invoked with one or more entry points to modules to be vendored. Deno then will build a module graph from these files by analyzing imports and exports of the modules. The resulting list of modules then is written to the
vendor/ folder with names that resemble original module names as much as possible. The
deno vendor subcommand was the result of feedback that users want to group specific program dependencies in their code repositories. Vendoring can be used to make sure that only some very specific code is executed by an application.
Developers can upgrade to Deno 1.19 by running
deno upgrade. Methods for installing Deno for the first time can be found in the release notes. Other new features and improvements in Deno 1.19:
- The Deno HTTP server API now supports connections established over Unix sockets in addition to TCP. This API currently is unstable.
- Signal listener APIs have been stabilized.
deno compilenow works more reliably, with the ES module graph serialized into the produced binary “as is” without bundling. This addresses a previous situation in which JavaScript programs would be bundled into a single ES module during compilation but the code sometimes would not behave the same as prior to bundling.
Deno.File, Deno’s abstraction for file system files, has been renamed
Deno.FsFileto clear up confusion that resulted because of the
Fileweb API available in browsers and Deno.
- Deno has been upgraded to the Google V8 9.9 JavaScript/WebAssembly engine.
Deno 1.19 follows the Deno 1.18 release in January.