TypeScript usage growing by leads and bounds — report

Usage of TypeScript, Microsoft’s strongly typed language based on JavaScript, has soared compared to six years ago, according to the “2021 State of JS” survey released February 15.

Asked about their use of “JavaScript flavors,” 69% of survey respondents now use TypeScript, compared to just 21% six years ago. JavaScript flavors were defined as languages that compile to JavaScript. Other JavaScript flavors trailed TypeScript by a large margin; the next was Elm at 2.4%, followed by Flow at 1.7% and CoffeeScript at 1.5%.

TypeScript was released as open source in 2012. The current version is TypeScript 4.5.5, with TypeScript 4.6 now in a release candidate phase. The survey was conducted from January 13 to February 2022 and gathered 16,085 responses, to gather data on trends in web development to help developers make technological choices.

Among other findings the 2021 State of JS report: