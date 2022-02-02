Groovy 4.0.0 adds SQL-like querying

Groovy 4.0.0 has arrived as a production release. The latest upgrade to the JVM-based language introduces new SQL-like query capabilities, sealed types, and switch expressions.

GINQ, also known as Groovy-integrated Query or GQuery, is an incubating feature in Groovy 4.0.0. It supports querying collections in a SQL-like style. This might involve lists or maps, domain objects, or collections returned when processing such as JSON, XML, and other structured data. In a future version of Groovy, plans call for GQuery support for SQL databases where an optimized SQL query is generated based on the GQuery expression.

Groovy 4.0.0 also debuts sealed types and switch expressions. Sealed types, which restrict which other classes or interfaces may extend or implement them, can be used in instances such as creating enhanced enum-like hierarchies. With switch expressions, Groovy gains a convenient programming alternative to switch statements, which Groovy already has had, according to release notes.

Announced January 28 by the Apache Groovy team, Groovy 4.0.0 can be downloaded from groovy.apache.org. Other capabilities in Groovy 4.0 include: