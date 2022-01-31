Deno 1.18 completes Web Crypto API

With Deno 1.18, an upgrade to the JavaScript/TypeScript runtime positioned as a Node.js alternative, the Deno project’s developers have completed the Web Cryptography API.

Deno’s Web Crypto API was finalized after a six-month effort. Deno now passes 98.1% of the web platform test suite for the API, according to release notes. The Web Crypto API is a standard JavaScript API for performing cryptographic operations such as hashing, signature generation, encryption, and decryption.

Deno 1.18 was published January 20. Installation instructions can be found at deno.land. Other new features and improvements in Deno 1.18: