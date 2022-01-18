Suse open sources NeuVector container security platform

Suse has open sourced the code for the NeuVector container runtime security platform under an Apache 2.0 license on GitHub, less than three months after acquiring the company.

Container runtime security is an emerging model where developers aim to secure their ephemeral cloud-native workloads continuously, from hardening a Kubernetes cluster to constantly scanning for unexpected behaviors within a container after it goes into production.

This need to secure containers has led to something of an industry land grab, as well-funded startups like Deepfence, Sysdig, and Aqua Security battle it out with established vendors pursuing this market, be it Palo Alto Networks with TwistLock, Red Hat with StackRox, and now Suse with NeuVector.

NeuVector features include continuous vulnerability scanning throughout the entire container lifecycle, end-to-end runtime security, deep network visibility across pods, and container segmentation for greater compliance.

NeuVector container images can now be installed on any CNCF-certified Kubernetes cluster. It is also being deeply integrated with Suse’s own managed container platform, Rancher, where it will be available through the application catalog.

“We strongly believe this move will help drive significant ecosystem innovation in Kubernetes security – an industry that has traditionally been dominated by closed-source, proprietary solutions,” Rancher cofounder and now president of engineering and innovation at Suse, Sheng Liang, wrote in a blog post.

“The work to fully open source a formerly proprietary technology is a testament to Suse’s open-source culture and our commitment to deliver open, interoperable, and innovative solutions to our partners and customers,” Liang wrote.