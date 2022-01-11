Microsoft .NET MAUI Preview 11 updates Windows UI styling

Preview 11 of Microsoft’s .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI), a cross-platform development framework for creating native mobile and desktop applications, has arrived, bringing introductory support for Windows 11 UI styling and support for multi-window applications.

An evolution of Xamarin.Forms, .NET MAUI allows .NET developers to build native apps for iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows with C# and XAML. The latest preview, which was unveiled January 5, runs on the latest preview of .NET and is available with Visual Studio 2022 17.1 Preview 2 on Windows.

In support of Windows 11 UI styling based on the Fluent Design System, Preview 11 includes updates to MAUI’s Button, Entry, and Editor controls. Windows 11 includes an update to Fluent, and .NET MAUI styles controls to use the latest version.

Also featured in .NET MAUI Preview 11: