Ruby on Rails 7 rejiggers JavaScript support

Ruby on Rails 7, the latest version of the web application framework, is now available as a production release. The update embraces a full-stack approach to web development with support for JavaScript advancements.

Released December 15, Rails 7 leverages browser support for the ECMAScript 6 JavaScript standard and ECMAScript modules, wide adoption of HTTP/2, and the import maps standard for importing JavaScript modules. It gives developers a “no-Node” approach to front-end development while still providing access to NPM packages and modern JavaScript. Rails 7 replaces TurboLinks and Rails UJS with Hotwire’s Turbo and Stimulus on the front end.

Most Rails applications will not require Node.js, given the new defaults. Developers can use the JavaScript bundler they prefer, as Webpack is no longer required. The same approach has been taken with CSS bundlers that rely on Node; Rails 7 files require only a compiled application.css file. Bundlers such as Tailwind or Bootstrap can be used.

Rails 7.0 guides can be found at guides.rubyonrails.org. Rails 7.0 release notes are also available at the project website. Other improvements in Ruby on Rails 7: