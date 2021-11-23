Windows Forms advances in .NET 6 but still needs work

The runtime for Windows Forms, Microsoft’s UI framework for building Windows desktop applications, was spruced up with the recent release of .NET 6.0, although high-DPI and scaling issues remain to be resolved for the application.

In a bulletin on Windows Forms improvements published November 16, Microsoft said it had been working through the “high DPI space” trying to get Windows Forms applications to properly support PerMonitorV2 mode, a DPI awareness mode that allows applications to immediately render correctly whenever the DPI changes.

PerMonitorV2 support has been a challenging undertaking and “sadly, we couldn’t achieve as much as we hoped,” Igor Velikorossov, software engineer for Windows Forms at Microsoft, said. But progress has been made in the .NET 6 release, with support for creating controls in the same DPI awareness as the application, and correct scaling of ContainerControl and MDI child windows in PerMonitorV2 mode in most scenarios.

Microsoft cited a number of other changes for Windows Forms in .NET 6.0, which was released on November 8: