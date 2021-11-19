Kotlin 1.6.0 debuts memory manager

Kotlin 1.6.0, the latest release of JetBrains’ trendy language for JVM, web, and mobile development, has been released with a new memory manager for native development, still in an experimental phase.

The memory manager for Kotlin/Native, which compiles code to native binaries, brings the language closer to providing a consistent development experience. The memory manager lifts existing restrictions on object sharing between threads and offers leak-free, concurrent programming primitives that are safe and do not require special management or annotations.

The memory manager headlines a long list of capabilities in Kotlin 1.6.0, which was described as primarily a stabilization release and published on November 16. Features previously billed as experimental in Kotlin now are available by default in Kotlin 1.6.0. Installation instructions for the release can be found at blog.jetbrains.com. Users of the JetBrains IntelliJ Idea or Android Studio IDEs can update automatically.

Other features in Kotlin 1.6.0 include: