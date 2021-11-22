GitHub will require 2FA for some NPM registry users

In light of two recent security incidents impacting the popular NPM registry for JavaScript packages, GitHub will require 2FA (two-factor authentication) for maintainers and admins of popular packages on NPM.

The 2FA policy, intended to protect against account takeovers, will be put in place starting with a cohort of top packages in the first quarter of 2022, GitHub said in a bulletin published on November 15. GitHub became stewards of the registry after acquiring NPM in 2020.

GitHub periodically sees incidents on the registry where NPM accounts are compromised by malicious actors and then used to insert malicious code into popular packages where the accounts have access. GitHub cited two incidents prompting tighter security: