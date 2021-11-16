Kotlin roadmap points to compiler, mobile improvements

The roadmap for Kotlin, JetBrains’ programming language for JVM, JavaScript, and Android development, has been updated to reflect the project’s advancements in areas such as the compiler and mobile functionality.

Plans for Kotlin 1.7.0 and beyond were detailed in a bulletin published by JetBrains on November 10. Kotlin 1.5.31 is the latest version available, as of November 15.

JetBrains said the focus of the compiler work was on bringing the K2 compiler front end to an alpha state. K2 promises to be a speedier compiler for the language, with the front end responsible for code analysis and transformation to an intermediate representation.

The planned K2 alpha release will preview a new plug-in infrastructure that will lay the groundwork for the development of more tools. Kotlin’s developers are also investing in support for non-JVM back ends, which would allow multiplatform projects to be built with K2.

Also in the Kotlin roadmap: