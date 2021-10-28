Big Next.js upgrade has new Rust compiler, ES Modules support

Next.js 12, the latest version of Vercel’s web development framework for building React applications, highlights faster builds via a new Rust compiler along with native ES modules for JavaScript.

Described by Vercel as the biggest release of Next.js ever, Version 12 was introduced October 26. The Rust compiler in the release was built on swc JavaScript/TypeScript compiler technology and leverages native compilation. Builders of Next.js have optimized bundling and compiling, with a roughly threefold faster refresh locally for compilation and an approximately fivefold increase for production builds.

Version 12’s compiler also boosts speed for large codebases, and developers have improved observability into compiler performance. Underlying improvements to the webpack module bundler optimize Fast Refresh and make on-demand entries more reliable.

Developers can update to Next.js 12 by running: npm i next@latest

Other improvements in Next.js 12: