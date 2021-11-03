TypeScript delays ESM support for Node.js

Version 4.5 of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript has moved to a release candidate stage, with new module settings to support Node.js deferred to a future release.

TypeScript 4.5, a planned upgrade to Microsoft’s strongly typed language based on JavaScript, will not include support for ECMAScript modules in Node.js 12 after all.

This capability was planned for TypeScript 4.5 when the beta was revealed on October 1, but has been deferred to a future release. Meanwhile, it will be available only under an experimental flag in nightly releases. Concerns around ecosystem readiness and general guidance on using the feature prompted the postponement.

Node.js, which can work with TypeScript, has been working to support ECMAScript modules (ESM), which enable packaging of JavaScript code for reuse. This work has been difficult because Node.js was built on a different module system, CommonJS, Microsoft said. But ESM was largely implemented in Node.js 12.

