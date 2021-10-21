Never look up tidyr’s pivot_wider or pivot_longer again!

Many tidyverse users turn to the tidyr R package for reshaping data. But I’ve seen people say they can’t remember exactly how its pivot_wider() and pivot_longer() functions work. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: RStudio code snippets. Write a snippet once, and what’s basically a fill-in-the-blank form will always be at your fingertips.

From wide to long

To go from wide to long with tidyr, use the pivot_longer() function. It has the following syntax:

pivot_longer(mydata,

cols, # columns that should pivot from wide to long (unquoted)

names_to, # name of the new category column as a quoted string

values_to # name of the new value column as a quoted string

)

For a simple example, let’s look at the well-known mtcars data set, which has a wide format. It doesn’t have a column category at all — models are row names but not in their own variable — so I used the tibble package’s handy rownames_to_column() function to add a Model column from the row names:

library(tibble)

library(tidyr)

mtcars <- tibble::rownames_to_column(mtcars, "Model")

head(mtcars) Model mpg cyl disp hp drat wt qsec vs am gear carb 1 Mazda RX4 21.0 6 160 110 3.90 2.620 16.46 0 1 4 4 2 Mazda RX4 Wag 21.0 6 160 110 3.90 2.875 17.02 0 1 4 4 3 Datsun 710 22.8 4 108 93 3.85 2.320 18.61 1 1 4 1 4 Hornet 4 Drive 21.4 6 258 110 3.08 3.215 19.44 1 0 3 1 5 Hornet Sportabout 18.7 8 360 175 3.15 3.440 17.02 0 0 3 2 6 Valiant 18.1 6 225 105 2.76 3.460 20.22 1 0 3 1

To convert mtcars into “tidy” or long format, all the columns starting from mpg to the last one (carb) should shift into just two new columns — one for category and another for value:

mtcars_long <- pivot_longer(mtcars,

cols = mpg:carb,

names_to = "Category",

values_to = "Value"

)

Below is code for a reusable RStudio code snippet that generates a fill-in-the-blank code explainer for pivot_longer() whenever you invoke it. This is not R code; it’s snippet code to generate R code:

snippet plonger

pivot_longer(${1:mydf},

cols = ${2:columns to pivot long},

names_to = "${3:desired name for category column}",

values_to = "${4:desired name for value column}"

)

All the items enclosed with ${} are snippet variables. If you don’t know how RStudio code snippets work, you can watch this tutorial video:

You can add the snippets code to your RStudio R code snippets file with the following R command:

usethis::edit_rstudio_snippets()

That opens the snippets file within RStudio. You can then copy and paste — or type — code into that file. Note that every line under the first line within the snippet and the name of the snippet (plonger) must start with a tab.

Start typing the name of a snippet to select and use it.

To use the snippet, start typing plonger and the snippet name will appear as a choice to select and use. Watch the video embedded at the very top of this article if you want to see the pivot_longer() snippet in action.

Added bonus: The snippet already includes quotation marks where they’re needed, so you don’t have to add them.

From long to wide

To reshape the other way, use pivot_wider() :

pivot_wider(mydata,

id_cols, # optional vector of columns you do not want affected

names_from, # category column(s) to pivot from long to wide

values_from # value columns(s) that hold data for each category column

names_sep # optional string separator for category-value columns

)

For this demo I’ll use the us_rent_income data frame, which has data by US state for median annual income and median monthly rent, plus margins of error for each.

GEOID NAME variable estimate moe <chr> <chr> <chr> <dbl> <dbl> 1 01 Alabama income 24476 136 2 01 Alabama rent 747 3 3 02 Alaska income 32940 508 4 02 Alaska rent 1200 13 5 04 Arizona income 27517 148 6 04 Arizona rent 972 4

For a more human-readable version, I’d want income and rent to each have their own columns: income, income margin of error, rent, and rent margin of error.

Code for that:

rent_income_wide <- pivot_wider(us_rent_income,

# id_cols = optional vector of unaffected columns,

names_from = c(variable),

values_from = c(estimate, moe),

names_sep = "_"

)

The RStudio code snippet below will generate reusable fill-in-the-blank code and explanations for each pivot_wider() argument.

snippet pwider

pivot_wider(${1:mydf},

# id_cols = ${2:optional vector of unaffected columns},

names_from = c(${3:category column(s) to pivot wide}),

values_from = c(${4:value column(s) that hold data for each category column}),

names_sep = "_"

)

You can download a text file with both pivot snippets below. Right-click and save the link as a file on your system; don’t copy and paste from the file displayed in a browser.

download tidyr pivot RStudio code snippets

