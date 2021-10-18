The best open source software of 2021

Money may not grow on trees, but it does grow in GitHub repos. Open source projects produce the most valuable and sophisticated software on the planet, free for the taking, dramatically lowering the costs of information technology for all companies. If you’re looking for the cutting edge in software, look to today’s open source projects.

You’ll find 28 of those edge cutters right here, in InfoWorld’s 2021 Best of Open Source Software Awards. Our 2021 Bossie Award winners represent the very best and most innovative software—for software development, devops, cloud-native computing, machine learning, and more—that today’s open source has to offer.