Amazon Honeycode review: No code has its limits

Amazon Honeycode is a spreadsheet-oriented, no-code development platform that builds mobile web and web apps. The spreadsheet includes both data and formulae, and has some of the functionality of a database table. For building an app from the spreadsheet, Honeycode has a palette of user interface objects such as lists, input fields, and buttons. It also has a palette of events and actions.

Honeycode currently offers 18 app templates to help get you started. These range from the canonical “to-do” app to a budget approval app with workflows.

For integration, you can use Zapier, Amazon AppFlow, and Honeycode APIs. Of course, once you’re using APIs you’ve left the realm of no-code far behind.

As a low-code/no-code app builder from a major cloud provider, Amazon Honeycode competes directly with Microsoft Power Apps on Azure and Google Cloud AppSheet. It also competes with about 400 other low-code/no-code app builders.

Given that Honeycode is a no-code development platform, my goal for this review was to determine how far it can go, where it runs out, and how people can progress from there. When a non-programming team hits a wall with Honeycode, can they continue the project by bringing in programmers for small extensions, or will they have to start over with a completely different system?