CNCF and Linux Foundation launch entry-level Kubernetes certification

The Linux Foundation and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) are launching their fourth Kubernetes certification, after receiving huge levels of demand for a more entry-level qualification.

The Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) exam is expected to launch at the end of this year after a period of beta testing and is aimed at entry-level developers or people in non-technical roles that are interested in learning more about the open source container orchestration technology, such as technical marketing professionals or product managers.

The qualification will join the existing stable of Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS), but aimed less at experienced practitioners, who are expected to show off their hands-on skills during the exam process.

The qualification will be gained by passing a multiple-choice exam which will test participants knowledge around deploying a software application using the basic kubectl commands, the fundamental architecture and terminology of Kubernetes — from containers and pods, to nodes and clusters — and an understanding of the broader cloud-native landscape, including security considerations.

“The KCNA provides a clear onramp for those considering a role working with cloud technology, and serves as a first step in pursuing career paths in cloud administration, engineering, application development, security, and more,” Clyde Seepersad, general manager of training and certification at the Linux Foundation said in a statement.