Review: Google Cloud Vertex AI irons out ML platform wrinkles

Vertex AI greatly improves the integration of Google Cloud’s AI/ML platform and AutoML services, combining a new unified API with very good modeling capabilities.

When I reviewed the Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning Platform last November, I noted a few gaps despite Google having one of the largest machine learning stacks in the industry, and mentioned that too many of the services offered were still in beta test. I went on to say that nobody ever gets fired for choosing Google AI.

This May, Google shook up its AI/ML platform by introducing Vertex AI, which it says unifies and streamlines its AI and ML offerings. Specifically, Vertex AI is supposed to simplify the process of building and deploying machine learning models at scale and require fewer lines of code to train a model than other systems. The addition of Vertex AI doesn’t change the Google Cloud AI building blocks, such as the Vision API and the Cloud Natural Language API, or the AI Infrastructure offerings, such as Cloud GPUs and TPUs.

    Google Cloud Vertex AI brings Google Cloud AutoML and Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning Platform together into a unified API, client library, and user interface.

    Pros

    • Greatly improved integration of services
    • New unified API
    • Same very good modeling capabilities
    • Able to export some models for local prediction

    Cons

    • Same very good modeling capabilities (but no better)
    • Prediction endpoints can easily become expensive
