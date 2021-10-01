PostgreSQL 14 brings performance boosts

PostgreSQL 14, the latest version of the popular open source database, has arrived, with capabilities focused on performance, complex data types, and distributed data workloads.

Published on September 30, PostgreSQL 14 can be downloaded from postgresql.org.

For workloads that use many connections, the PostgreSQL 14 upgrade has achieved a doubling of performance on some benchmarks. Heavy workloads, and workloads with many small write operations, also benefit from the new ability to pipeline queries to a database, which can boost performance over high-latency connections. This client-side feature can be used with any modern PostgreSQL database with the version 14 client or a client driver built with version 14 of libpq.

For distributed workloads, use of logical replication can stream in-progress transactions to subscribers, with performance benefits for applying large transactions. And foreign data wrappers, for working with federated workloads across PostgreSQL and other databases, now can leverage query parallelism in PostgreSQL 14.

Elsewhere in PostgreSQL 14: