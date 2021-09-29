The 2021 Enterprise Architecture Awards

In the Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards competition, we look for the most dramatic stories of EA’s strategic leadership and concrete business impact. The winners of the 2021 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Awards show a close focus on business results with a particular eye to enabling innovation across the enterprise plus an agile approach to technology implementation.

In alphabetical order, the winners this year are the EA teams of:

Congrats to all the winners—each has a compelling story of EA best practices. You can read those stories below.

How do we pick the winners? Forrester’s EA analysts performed the first round of vetting, then the 2020 Enterprise Architecture Award winners acted as final judges and voted for the teams they believed had the most impactful EA story.