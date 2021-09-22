Swift 5.5 introduces async/await, structured concurrency, and actors

Swift 5.5, the latest version of Apple-developed language intended to replace C-based languages, has been published with capabilities centering on concurrency and package collections.

Described in a September 20 bulletin as a “massive release,” Swift 5.5 can be accessed from swift.org. The release offers concurrency interoperability with Swift predecessor Objective-C, a proposal that bridges Swift concurrency features and the convention-based expression of asynchronous functions in Objective-C. The goal is to allow asynchronous Objective-C APIs to be immediately usable with Swift’s concurrency model.

Although modern Swift development involves a lot of async programming, the APIs have been hard to use, the project notes. An async/await capability in Swift 5.5 defines the semantics for asynchronous functions. This proposal is intended to make the whole process more natural and less error-prone. Swift async/await also can be used to write and use functions that return many values over time. This work was done via the Async/Await Sequences proposal.

Another new feature, structured concurrency, is described in release notes as enabling concurrent execution of asynchronous code with a model that is ergonomic, predictable, and admits efficient implementation.

Other new capabilities in Swift 5.5: