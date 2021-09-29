Microsoft weighs in on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft has invited Android developers to build or enhance apps for dual-screen devices, especially the company’s Surface Duo systems.

Following the September 22 introduction of Surface Duo 2, Microsoft issued a bulletin advising developers to use Jetpack Window Manager, currently in a beta stage, to adapt applications for dual-screen, foldable, and large-screen devices.

Jetpack Window Manager provides a standard API to work with foldable devices and includes two important classes: DisplayFeature , which finds disruptions in the continuous flat-screen surface such as hinges or folds, and FoldingFeature , which offers information about the state of the folding part of the device. The FoldingFeature class offers device-specific information that enables a single code base to adapt to different dual-screen and foldable devices, including all Surface Duo models. Jetpack Window Manager APIs automatically provide the correct information for each device.

Surface Duo 2 features 5G support, a faster CPU, three rear-facing cameras, and larger and brighter screens than the previous Duo. The Surface Duo Design Kit has been updated to accommodate the slightly different screen sizes in the Duo 2 systems. Screen resolution changes are reflected in resource qualifiers used for loading, layouts, and resources.

Developers are advised to download the Surface 2 Android emulator. This provides a dual-screen experience for running Android 11, simulates the hinge in a “3D modes” view, and supports multi-touch and pen sensitivity. The emulator is available for Windows, Linux, and MacOS and works with Android Studio, Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, and other IDEs used for Android development.