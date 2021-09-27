Don’t rush to machine learning

A simpler approach—good data, SQL queries, if/then statements—often gets the job done.

It turns out the best way to do machine learning (ML) is sometimes to not do any machine learning at all. In fact, according to Amazon Applied Scientist Eugene Yan, “The first rule of machine learning [is to] start without machine learning.”

What?

