Oracle v. Google: What the verdict means for open source

The decade-long legal battle between two of the world’s largest tech companies has finally come to an end. The result was a victory for the open-source software community.

In case you need a refresher on the Oracle v. Google case, Oracle sued Google in 2010 for copyright infringement on Google’s use of Oracle’s Java API in its Android smartphone operating system. The District Court ruled in favor of Google, but that decision was later reversed on appeal. The case ultimately landed in the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled six to two in Google’s favor this April.

The final verdict? Google’s usage was indeed fair use—a win for open source.

What copyrightable APIs would have meant

Oracle v. Google hinged on the question of whether APIs are copyrightable and if fair use applies to them under the law. While the Supreme Court withheld ruling on the broadest legal issue at stake in the case—if APIs are even eligible for copyright protection at all—the verdict does have some important implications for the use of APIs in software development.

Throughout the past decade, justices and attorneys have compared the Java API to gas pedals in cars and the QWERTY keyboard layout: universal interfaces that are the foundation of complex systems. Much of the software we use today is built on re-implemented APIs, like the Java API in question in this case. An Oracle victory would have sent shockwaves throughout the tech industry—changing fundamental aspects of software development that programmers have relied on for decades. End users would also feel the ramifications, including rising costs and reduced cross-compatibility between applications.

Most of the tech industry views Google’s victory as a triumph for software development and innovation. The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirmed the importance of fair use in copyright law and supported software developers’ long-standing use of open-source software as building blocks for new and creative technologies. But if the decision had been in Oracle’s favor, the future of software development would have looked very different.

Software development after Oracle v. Google

While the verdict of Oracle v. Google won’t necessarily change the way the software world operates, it will help maintain the tech industry’s status quo. Now that the historic legal battle is finally over, let’s examine what Google’s victory means for the software community.

Cross-compatibility will support software innovation. An Oracle victory would have made it possible for companies like Oracle to charge licensing fees for the APIs they develop. This would have put pressure on cost-conscious companies—from small startups to large enterprises—to develop unique, proprietary APIs rather than pay for licensing. While this would save money, moving off a single universal standard would make it harder for software applications from different companies to work together.

With APIs remaining open, developers won’t have to waste time modifying their code to match a separate set of APIs for every application. Instead, they can focus on experimenting and innovating within a cross-compatible software ecosystem built on universal standards. Developers’ skills will also continue to be transferable because developers won’t have to learn a new set of APIs every time they switch companies. By deepening their expertise over time, they’re more likely to unlock new areas of innovation.

An Oracle victory would have made it possible for companies like Oracle to charge licensing fees for the APIs they develop. This would have put pressure on cost-conscious companies—from small startups to large enterprises—to develop unique, proprietary APIs rather than pay for licensing. While this would save money, moving off a single universal standard would make it harder for software applications from different companies to work together. With APIs remaining open, developers won’t have to waste time modifying their code to match a separate set of APIs for every application. Instead, they can focus on experimenting and innovating within a cross-compatible software ecosystem built on universal standards. Developers’ skills will also continue to be transferable because developers won’t have to learn a new set of APIs every time they switch companies. By deepening their expertise over time, they’re more likely to unlock new areas of innovation. Small companies will have a more level playing field. Making APIs copyrightable would have turbocharged the already cutthroat competition between tech giants. Companies could have blocked competitors’ use of vital APIs by refusing to sign licensing agreements. Many in the industry also feared that an Oracle win would lead to tech giants gatekeeping their APIs, resulting in a huge disadvantage for small startups and independent developers without the budget to pay fees.

The fair use of APIs gives all companies, no matter their size, access to the same software building blocks that help drive healthy competition. For example, if company A isn’t providing an excellent service behind its API, company B can use the same API to create an even better service that is still compatible with existing software. This dynamic keeps legacy companies on their toes, and encourages young startups to develop new products. So, Google’s win will continue to drive innovation in the tech industry going forward.

The battle continues

While Google’s victory was a win for the open-source community, the war isn’t over yet. Organizations need to continue to fight for open and collaborative standards in the software community.

When developers are allowed free access to vital building blocks of software like the Java API, it fosters equal opportunity and greater transparency across the tech industry. It can also make for a more reliable tech ecosystem, since developers can come together to work out bugs and strengthen public code. By increasing efficiency, open-source software enables companies to improve time to market and reduce costs, while also avoiding vendor lock-in. On the developers’ side, the collaboration that comes with being part of an open-source project can yield new ideas and inspire ingenuity.

It’s thanks to open-source software that we have the latest technologies that drive digital transformation and enable advancements like remote work. If tech giants were allowed to hold the keys to certain building blocks, it would greatly limit progress and creativity in the industry.

Open-source software can continue to bolster the tech ecosystem in the aftermath of Oracle v. Google, as long as developers and businesses play fair. When you take open-source code, remember you are modifying and building upon it, which should benefit not only you but also the community as a whole. By taking the time to understand the open-source community’s code of conduct and by using best ethical practices, you help preserve the benefits of open source for years to come.

Oracle v. Google was a monumental case that set in stone what an inventive software industry looks like. Without the fear of tech giants monetizing APIs or putting up cross-compatibility barriers, software developers can continue to improve their code and software to make our technology even more efficient and forward-looking.

Hannu Valtonen is co-founder and chief product officer at Aiven, a cloud data platform provider that operates managed open-source database, event streaming, cache, search, and graphing solutions for customers worldwide.

—

New Tech Forum provides a venue to explore and discuss emerging enterprise technology in unprecedented depth and breadth. The selection is subjective, based on our pick of the technologies we believe to be important and of greatest interest to InfoWorld readers. InfoWorld does not accept marketing collateral for publication and reserves the right to edit all contributed content. Send all inquiries to newtechforum@infoworld.com.